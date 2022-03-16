600,000 residents, businesses in six districts benefit from LV Bifurcation project – MiDA

MiDA undertakes project to improve quality of power supply, reduces technical losses

Over 600,000 residents and businesses of key towns and communities located in Achimota, Dansoman, Akuapim-Mampong, Legon, Kwabenya and Kaneshie Districts are said to be experiencing improved power quality.



This comes after the completion of works to upgrade the Electricity Company of Ghana’s low voltage network in the said areas under the Low Voltage (LV) Bifurcation & Network Improvement Project.



According to a statement issued by the implementing agency, Millennium Development Authority, the towns and communities are also witnessing reduced power outages.

Project Manager at MiDA for the LV Bifurcation Project, Roland Osei Nyarko said the frequent outages were leading to high technical losses and impacting on livelihoods and businesses.



“For ECG, having long and undersized conductors in these areas led to high technical losses, frequent and long downtime and high operations and maintenance costs,” the project manager said.



“But now, some residents say their lights are now brighter and more stable, and that they are now able to use all their electrical appliances anytime of the day. This implies that they are noticing the improvements and impact of the project,” Osei Nyarko added.



He said that the LV project is expected to eventually contribute to improved incomes for the beneficiary residents, enhance job opportunities and the wellbeing of the people.



Osei Nyarko is also optimistic that the completion of the project will contribute towards the country’s efforts aimed at reducing poverty and increasing economic growth.

The LV Bifurcation & Network Improvement Project was implemented to improve the quality of power supply by transferring load from existing overloaded electricity conductors and transformers to newly installed ones.



The scope of the project covers the installation of 393 new transformers of various capacities and the replacement of 88 over-aged ones. It also includes planting over 17,000 wooden electric poles across the six Districts, upgrading about 992 km of undersized conductors or lines, and installing 75 km of new low voltage lines.



So far, construction activities in the Achimota, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Akuapem-Mampong, Kwabenya Districts have been fully completed.



Other LV projects



Meanwhile, MiDA said activities in the Legon District are currently 85 percent complete and scheduled to be completed in May 2022.

The Authority said contractors undertaking the project are Messrs. Power Factor Limited, Best & Crompton Engineering Ghana Ltd, and MBH Limited.



The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) is implementing the US$31 million Project on behalf of the Government of Ghana, as part of the US$316milion Ghana Power Compact Program funded by Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the United States of America.



The LV Bifurcation & Network Improvement Project is one of the Projects making up the Technical Loss Reduction Activity, which comes under the larger ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project.