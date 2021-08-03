6th Ghana Women of the Year Honours: 13 Women honoured

Over 13 women were honoured on the night

Source: Glitz Africa, Contributor

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, thirteen remarkable women from diverse fields were celebrated at the 6th edition of the Ghana Women of the Year Honours, which took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours kickstarted with the She Summit Mentorship and Leadership series (CEOs Breakfast Meeting) on Wednesday, July 28 and Friday, July 30, respectively.



The She Summit (Mentorship seminar) themed, ‘Women Evolution: The Era of the Empowered Woman’ three-panel discussions; one deliberating on the theme and the others talking on Leveraging your Ingenuity and Seizing Opportunities in a New Space.



Speakers included; Emma Morrison (Regional Manager, Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Engagements, Gold Fields), Femi Asante (CEO, Groupe Sebastien & Founder, Fair Justice Initiative), Anita Erskine (MD, Anita Erskine Media), Dentaa Amoateng MBE (CEO, GUBA Enterprise), Aisha Ayensu (Founder/Creative Director, Christie Brown), Becca (Artist/CEO, Kora Spa), Makosi Musambasi (certified Life Coach), Nana Oforiatta Ayim (art historian, filmmaker), Mariam K. Agyenim Boahen (Group Head, Digital Marketing) and Claudia Lumor (CEO, Glitz Africa). The panels were moderated by media personalities; Ayisha Yakubu-Halid, Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah (Media General) and Araba Koomson (Multimedia). The event took place at the Ecobank headquarters at Ridge, Accra.



The CEOs Breakfast Meeting hosted by media personality Dzifa Bampoh was themed, ‘Women in Leadership: Inspiring Women to take Action.’ The keynote speaker was Madam Florence Oboshie Sai-Coffie. The panellists who discussed the theme included; H.E. Anne Sophie Ave (French Ambassador to Ghana), H.E. Grace Jeanet Mason (South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana), Dr Afua Asabea Asare (CEO, Ghana Exports Promotion Authority), and Ing. Carlien Bou-Chedid (independent structural/earthquake engineer).



The Honours gala was hosted by ace media personality Anita Erskine. The categories honoured on the night included Business, Health, Humanitarianism, Film, Music, Public Service, Governance Media, among others. The full list of honorees are as follows:

• Corporate Personality – Abena Osei-Poku (MD, Absa Ghana)



• Business – Ing. Carlien Bou Chedid (President, Federation of African Engineering Organisations)



• Humanitarian – Angela Dwamena Aboagye (Founder, ARK Foundation)



• Public Service – Jean Mensah (Chairperson of the Electoral Commission)



• Health – Dr Juliette Tuakli (Founder and Medical Director of CHILDAccra)

• Media – Doreen Andoh (Multimedia Group)



• Lifetime Achievement – Her Ladyship Georgina T. Wood (former Chief Justice)



• Governance – Hon. Shirley A. Botchwey (Foreign Affairs Minister)



• Musical Arts – Becca (Artiste)



• Film – Akofa Edjeani (actress)

• Technology – Patricia Obo-Nai (MD, Vodafone Ghana)



• Cultural Arts – Nana Oforiatta Ayim (writer, art historian and filmmaker)



• Sports – Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo (Coach of national women’s team, Black Queens)



Award presenters included Maataa Opare, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Kwami Sefa Kayi, Adjetey Anang, Stacy Amoateng, Ellen Hagan, Charles Mensah, Ruddy Kwakye, Michelle Hammond and Prof. Kofi Abotsi.



Guests present at the gala included; some queen mothers, Judge Akua Kuenyehia, Nana Aba Amfo Appiah, Oforikrom MCE, Hon. Gloria Temmah Gambrah, Ophelia Crossland, Velma Owusu Bempahamong others.

Partners of the Ghana Women of the Year were: the UNFPA and TV3. Supporting partners included: Veuve Cliquot, Sunlight, Standard Chartered Bank, Verna and South Africa Wines.



Media partners were: TV3, Joy FM, Asaase Radio, MX24, B&FT, GhanaWeb, Ameyaw Debrah and Yemmey Baba.



It was indeed an inspirational night.