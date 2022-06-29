7 million trees planted for 2021 Green Ghana Day cost GH¢12.8 million - Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: GNA

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has disclosed that over seven million seedlings were planted across the country exceeding the target of five million trees for the 2021 Green Ghana Day Project.

He explained that out of the seven million trees, five million, four hundred thousand seedlings were procured by the government at a cost of GH¢12.8 million whilst the Forestry Commission provided over one million seedlings from the nurseries of the Forest Services Division and six hundred thousand seedlings received in a form of donation.



Mr. Jinapor made the disclosure when he appeared before the House to respond to a question by Mrs. Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tempane who wanted to understand the state of the five million trees planted on June 11, 2021 (Green Ghana Day) and the total cost of the project.



The maiden Green Ghana Project was launched last year by President Akufo-Addo to create enhanced national awareness of the necessity for collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, inculcate values of planting and nurturing trees in the youth, mitigate climate change, and beautifying the communities and environment.

Mr. Jinapor also informed Parliament that a field monitoring assessment, conducted by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) and the Forestry Commission, indicates that about 80 percent of the trees planted have survived and are doing very well.



He provided the names of the seedlings which were planted on the 2021 Green Ghana Day fruit trees and ornamentals include cashew, mango, coconut, avocado, citrus, bamboo, and shea among others.