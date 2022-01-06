7% salary increment: Single Spine Salary Structure is apartheid - CLOGSAG

Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo

CLOGSAG calls for review of Single Spine Salary Structure

Single Spine is not transparent enough – Dr Bampoe



Single Spine has resulted in great disparity in salaries



Executive Secretary of The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe Addo, has described the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) as an apartheid system.



Speaking on Joy News, Bampoe Addo said this was because the SSSS which is used to pay public sector workers had resulted in a great disparity between the salary of workers in different classes of the sector.



According to him, the payment structure was also not transparent enough.

“To us as CLOGSAG, the issue is transparency. This apartheid system of salary administration in the public services must give way to scientific thinking. There are differentials of salaries in the public services, and these are the things they must look at."



“Every year, we hear revenue shortfalls from the ‘Ministry of Expenditure’. Yet, Ghana Revenue Authority will tell us they have exceeded their target every year, so what are you talking about? We must take a look at the single spine salary structure,” he added.



Bampoe Addo said it was the view of CLOGSAG that the payment structure showed be reviewed as soon as possible.



The Executive Secretary made these remarks in response to government increasing the salary of the public sector workers by 7 percent.