$750m Afrexim loan: GUTA will monitor to ensure that dollars do not go to black market

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has stated that it will monitor the disbursement of the $750 million Afrexim bank loan facility government has received.

According to Vice President of GUTA, Clement Boateng, oftentimes, monies designated for certain projects do not go to their expected destinations.



He stated that if the monies go to the wrong places i.e., the black market, it defeats the government’s agenda of pumping dollars into the economy to deal with the cedi’s depreciation.



“The option for the government now especially that of the Central Bank is that once this money has been injected into the system, it is the responsibility of the regulator, that is the Central Bank to monitor – and not the Central Bank alone. GUTA is also going to monitor and see the way these monies are going to be disbursed."



“Because oftentimes when the injection is done the money goes to the wrong places and if you go to maybe this black market and you want money, you’ll see that that money will have the band of the Central Bank. How did the money get to those black-market people?” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com on August 31, 2022.



In the same vein, he called on the Bank of Ghana to closely monitor the usage of the monies as they are being disbursed into the business community.

“So once this money has been injected into the system, and then Bank of Ghana is releasing this money to the banks to serve the business community and those who need it or either import or otherwise, the Bank of Ghana should make sure that their monitoring system and their regulating activities come into play so that this money will serve the purpose for which it was injected into the system,” he said.



According to Clement Boateng, the loan is not a substantial solution to the cedi’s depreciation therefore if its outflows are not checked, it will not yield the expected results.



“We all know that this money is just a drop in the ocean, but fine, it has come somehow to stabilize the situation a bit and if the Bank of Ghana doesn’t put in measures to check and regulate the flow of this money, this money will not serve the purpose for which it was injected,” he stated.



