78% of respondents have knowledge about insurance in Ghana - NIC perception index

The National Insurance Commission (NIC)

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has in a perception index survey concluded that about 78 percent of respondents sampled have knowledge about insurance.

According to the survey, 16 percent of respondents have 'somewhat' heard about insurance while six percent do not know about insurance.



The survey which was conducted by the insurance regulator showed that the knowledge index is 0.5132 which is lower compared to the 2020 average knowledge index of 0. 5392 – a 2.6 percent change.



In terms of gender, males representing (0.5296) scored a higher knowledge index of insurance than females (0.4874).



However, the average perception attitude index was determined to be 0.5308, about four percentage points lower than the 2020 estimate 0.5704.



In this instance, the survey showed that current clients (0.5502) had a more positive view of insurance than previous clients (0.5292) and non-clients (0.5175).



More importantly, the average confidence index was 0.5813, which is higher than the 2020 estimate (0.5666) by 1.5 percentage points. Current client, previous client and non-client were indexed at 0.6367, 0.5596 and 0.5572 respectively.

