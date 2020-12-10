787-NLA rewards first Toyota Corolla

Francis Donkor receiving his prize

Source: 787 Lottery

With a new big jackpot worth GH¢395,000, 787-NLA has rewarded its 49th Unique prize winner with a whooping GH¢20,000 cash prize and its first brand new Toyota Corolla.

Francis Donkor who emerged the unique prize winner in Week 49, Draw 54 last Saturday, December 5, 2020 bagging home GH¢20,000 shared his desire in establishing his pharmaceutical firm.



With 3 more cars to win this December, the representative for Samata Mohammed received the prize with joy and shared Samata was much grateful and overwhelmed charging players to partake in this week’s draw to drive home the corolla Toyota.



Also with the new big jackpot draw each Saturday in December, *787# offers a golden opportunity to participants to drive home 3 more brand new Toyota corolla with only GH¢5.



Packed with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw for the brand new Toyota corolla and GH¢395,000 jackpot, there is the Special Tuesday draw where 50 players each pocket GH¢200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GH¢1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draws automatically qualify for the BIG GH¢395,000 Jackpot & the brand new Toyota draw on Saturday 12th December 2020.

To drive home, the brand new Toyota Corolla or bag home the GH¢395,000 jackpot prize simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.



A ticket is only GH¢5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.



With *787#, every player can be a winner.

