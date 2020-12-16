787 - NLA rewards second Toyota Corolla

Hayford Sampah, a police officer who emerged the unique prize winner

Source: 787 Lottery

With a new big jackpot worth GHS 548,000, 787-NLA has rewarded its 50th Unique prize winner with a whooping GHS 20,000 cash prize and its second brand new Toyota Corolla.

Hayford Sampah, a police officer who emerged the unique prize winner in Week 50, Draw 55 last Saturday, December 12 2020 bagging home GHS 20,000 shared his joy.



With joy, the second car winner, Stephen Frimpong Donkoh, a taxi driver expressed his excitement with praise and shared his plan to venture into a commercial business with his prize.



Also with the new big jackpot draw each Saturday in December, *787# offers a golden opportunity to participants to drive home 3 more brand new Toyota corolla with only GHS 5.



Packed with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw for the brand new Toyota corolla and GHS 548,000 jackpot, there is the Special Tuesday draw where 50 players each pocket GHS 200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GHS 1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draws automatically qualify for the BIG GHS 548,000 Jackpot & the brand new Toyota draw on Saturday 12th December 2020.

To drive home, the brand new Toyota Corolla or bag home the GHS 548,000 jackpot prize simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.



A ticket is only GHS 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.



With *787#, every player can be a winner

