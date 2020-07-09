Press Releases

*787# records biggest jackpot break ever in Ghana

Ebenezer Donkor

787 lottery rewards the first ever biggest Jackpot winner in Ghana with GHS 208, 500 cash prize.

*787# week 27 draw witnessed Ebenezer Donkor, a basic school teacher emerge the jackpot winner in Draw 32 last Saturday, 4th of July 2020.



Ebenezer with a scream of joy shared he has always been hopeful to win the *787# mobile game as one of the big prize winners. Although he had been winning other category cash prizes upon his several weeks’ participation.



My prize is a sky breaking moment filled with dreams come alive to change my life for the best and also broaden my business. Being the biggest jackpot winner, I express gratitude to the 787 lottery and urge all participants in Ghana to keep playing to win big. Possibly bigger than mine. *787#, is real! He bubbly exclaimed.



The jackpot prize won by Ebenezer records as Ghana’s first biggest jackpot ever won in the history of Ghana’s lottery.



Also with Ebenezer Donkor has been records of *787# Jackpot breaks in Ghana of



GHS 162,950, GHS 157,500, GHS 105,000, GHS 70,000 and many other Prize winners.

Packed with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw; there is the Special Tuesday draw where 25 players each pocket GHS 200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 3 players are rewarded GH 1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draw automatically qualify for the BIG Jackpot value draw on Saturday. The new jackpot plus the unique prize for this Saturday, 11th July 2020 stands at GHS 70,000.



To participate in any of our draws simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.



A ticket is only GHS 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.



With *787#, every player is a winner.

Source: 787 lottery

