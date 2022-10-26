3
Menu
Business

$790 million of the $1.13 billion cocoa syndicated loan to hit BoG account on October 26

Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo Joseph Boahen Baidoo is CEO of COCOBOD

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated that the first tranche of the expected $1.13 billion cocoa syndicated loan will be received today, October 26, 2022.

The $790 million according to myjoyonline reports will come in from the consortium of banks.

Ghana in recent times needs foreign currency to shore up its reserves in a bid to control the cedi’s depreciation.

The cocoa syndicated loan is to be used to purchase cocoa beans.

However, the second tranche of about $340 million, which will be spread over three months will come in between November 2022 and February 2023.

Interest to be paid on the facility is 1.75%.

The Standard Chartered Bank, Coöperatieve Rabobank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), MUFG Bank Ltd, Natixis, and Ghana International Bank plc were the Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers for the facility.

The London branch of Bank of China Limited joined the facility as Senior Mandated Lead Arranger, while DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (“BADEA”) joined as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

Ecobank joined as Arranger. The OPEC Fund, United Bank for Africa PLC, Ahli United Bank B.S.C., and Federated Hermes Inc joined as Lead Managers, whilst AfrAsia Bank Limited, Citibank N.A, Absa Bank Ghana Limited, and GCB Bank Plc were joined as managers.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: