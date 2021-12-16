8 ECOWAS nations ready to trade under the AfCFTA

Ghana is in the position to lead this AfCFTA agenda

Source: Single African Market

Trading under the single continental market is gradually picking up as countries get their acts together to push the single market agenda, Dr. Fareed Arthur, the Senior Technical Advisor at Ministry of Trade and Industry and Head of the National AfCFTA Coordination Office, has disclosed.

In the western region of Africa alone, about eight countries including Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Liberia have put in place various structures and also at the point where trading could be initiated, according to Dr. Arthur.



To him, the move signals a strong commitment from AfCFTA member states towards the quest to advance economic transformation through trade.

Dr. Arthur said Ghana’s position as the commercial hub of Africa and host of the AfCFTA Secretariat challenges the country to be able to lead the process of continental integration, adding that it holds several advantages that must be leveraged by Ghanaian businesses.



“Ghana is in the position to lead this AfCFTA agenda; our bid to host the Secretariat was open with open eyes. There’s increasing recognition that, in terms of preparation and other things, we are quite ahead,” Dr. Arthur said.