82 nominees shortlisted for 2nd Ghana Cocoa Awards

The finalists are drawn from a total of 155 entries

Source: Ghana Cocoa Awards

The Ghana Cocoa Awards secretariat hereby announces for the information of the general public that 82 award nominees have been shortlisted for the 2nd Ghana Cocoa Awards, which comes off Saturday 14 November 2020 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra Ghana. The finalists are drawn from a total of 155 entries filed by individuals, groups and organisations operating within the Ghana cocoa industry.

The Awards are made up of 30 competitive categories including Agro Input, Ecotourism, Research, Production, Internal Marketing, Cocoa Financing, Processing, Artisanal Value Addition, Innovation, Journalism, Sustainability and Leadership. A number of individuals and organisations will also be accorded Special Recognition in leadership and COVID19 Humanitarian efforts.



This year, two distinguished private sector actors qualified with very strong bids for the coveted Cocoa Personality of the Year honour currently held by the Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board, Honourable Joseph Boahen Aidoo.



The second annual Networking and Awards Gala Night of Ghana Cocoa Awards (GCA) will be chaired by former Member of the Council of State and Presidential Adviser, His Majesty Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, King of Owirenkyi Traditional Area (Assin Kushea) in the Central Region. The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr Yofi Grant is Guest Speaker.



The Special Guest of Honour for this year’s event dubbed the COVID19 Resilience Edition is the Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board, Honourable Joseph Boahen Aidoo. Ghana Cocoa Awards 2020 is on the theme “The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – Prospects and Opportunities for Ghana’s Cocoa.”



GCA is an independent industry awards scheme designed to spotlight and celebrate innovation, achievement and excellence while offering an unparalleled platform for networking in the Ghana cocoa value chain.

Ghana Cocoa Awards is a concept of VC Media and supported by ECOM Ghana and AMP Logistics Ghana Limited.



We recognise by this initiative that it is the hard work and dedication of the Ghanaian cocoa farmer working in concert with the sector regulator – Ghana Cocoa Board – and industry that delivers the peerless world-acclaimed premium quality Ghana Cocoa, hence this initiative to recognise and honour outstanding achievements.



The cocoa sector accounts for 2.5% of Ghana’s GDP, 25% of foreign exchange earnings and offers millions of jobs including livelihood for about 800,000 farming families.



The impact of Ghana cocoa’s US$2billion forex receipt injected into the economy annually is felt in areas such as budget finance, infrastructure, education, health and nutrition, among others.

