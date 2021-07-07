83.1% of service sector jobs advertised so far in the first quarter of 2021 – BoG report

Professionals and Technicians also stood at 55.2%

The Bank of Ghana has listed the service sector as one of the major leading job providers in the country in the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.



Per the data from the BoG, the sector maintained its dominance as the leading job-providing sector in the economy, with 83.1% of total job adverts in the first period of 2021 as compared to last year’s figures of 83.2%.



In 2020, the industry marginally went down from 13.6% in the first quarter to 13.5% in 2021.

The executives and top professionals sector stood at 12% of the jobs advertised in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to11% in 2020. Categories like sales and other service workers was 28.1% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 32.4% in 2020.



Artisans and machine operators were 8.6% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 7.8% in 2020, Secretarial & Clerical Staff stood at 6.1% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to last year’s figure which was the same and finally, the ‘others’ stood at 2.0% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 2.5% in 2020.



On the part of the Agriculture Sector, it accounted for a paltry 3.4% of the job adverts during the period, compared with 3.2% recorded in quarter one 2020.



Professionals and Technicians, also stood at 55.2% of total jobs advertised during the first quarter of 2021, relative to 51.2% recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020.



