86% of adult population registered as taxpayers – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed a proportion of the adult population representing 86 percent have registered as taxpayers following digital reforms introduced by government.

According to him, this is a significant increase from an initial 4.1 percent earlier recorded amid the adoption of the Ghana Card numbers merging as Tax Identification Numbers.



Dr Bawumia speaking during a virtual forum organised by the African Centre for Transformation (ACET) said the implementation of the mobile money interoperability platform has also witnessed an increase from 30 to 90 percent among a proportion of the adult population.

“The last year demonstrated the relevance of digital transformation to delivering contactless payments, direct rapid transfers to the adult population and effective track and trace mechanism”



The Integration of the Ghana Card, Digital Address System, National Health Insurance. Passport Services and the National Pensions Systems enhances the delivery of public services, improve the convenience of citizens brings considerable cost savings and improves revenue generation capacity of service providers,” the vice president said.