88% of overall taxes generated from Greater Accra alone - Finance Minister

Finance Minister bemoans inequities in Ghana’s tax system



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has bemoaned inequities in Ghana’s tax system.



According to him, even though this hurts the country’s revenue generation, every citizen has the right to demand development.



Speaking at the 5th townhall meeting on the proposed E-Levy in Ho, the finance minister stated that out of the overall taxes paid by Ghanaians, Greater Accra alone contributes 88%.



“Greater Accra alone provided about 88% of the overall taxes generated in the country, while Ashanti, Western and the Eastern Region contributed 3% of the revenue generation and that showed the inequities in the system though the cry for development was everybody’s right.”

The government said the introduction of the 1.75 levy on electronic transactions which is expected to rake in about 7billion is to help widen Ghana’s tax net.



Meanwhile, the levy has come under intense opposition as experts say it will erode gains made in the country’s digitalization agenda.



However, efforts to pass the bill has proven futile as Minority in Parliament have said it will resist all attempts to pass it.



Ofori-Atta said the politicization of government policies will not help the country’s development.



“The nation cannot continue to politicize what is good for the Republic, what is good for the youth, why it is important to pay our debts, and what is important for our infrastructure development. Let us all support the E-levy”