89% completed Elmina Fishing Port project to be ready by December 2022

Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah speaking to media

Source: Eye on Port

The Elmina Fishing Port project is 89% complete with construction expected to be rounded up in December this year.

Speaking to the media following an inspection of the project, the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has revealed that, the €105M project is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2023.



The fishing port project, financed by the Belgian Government, when completed will have a main fishing harbour, administrative buildings; a shed for the fish market; a shed for fishing net mending; two (2) Cold Stores/ Ice factories; a new slipway for bigger vessels with a boat refurbishment area; a toilet block; a fuel station, a daycare centre and access roads.



The Minister reiterated the President and government’s commitment to develop Ghana’s fishing sector culminating in the development of the twelve (12) fishing ports and fish landing sites across the coastal regions of the country.

“The president is unhappy with the condition our women and men in the fishing industry are working in- very appalling! So he has set out to develop modern and decent working places for our people to work in, that is why we are upgrading this place into a modern fishing harbour,” he averred.



Kwaku Ofori Asiamah urged the direct beneficiaries of the fishing port facility to maintain an appropriate maintenance culture when it is handed over for use.