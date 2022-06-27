9-member ICU-Ghana Staff Local union executives elected

Deputy General Secretary, Mr Samuel Ananga swearing in the new executives

A -nine-member executives of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Ghana staff local union were on Wednesday elected into office for a four-year term.

The union is chaired by Mr. Samuel Ako, the head of Research Development of ICU-Ghana.



The other members include Mr. Henry Atakey, Vice Chairman; Mr. Richard Kwame Kumi, Secretary; MsEsinamAfuaPoku, Assistant Secretary; Ms. Odelia Sowu, First Trustee; Mr. Richard Lamptey, Second Trustee, Ms. Maku Vondee, Executive Member, Mr. Alfred Lamptey, youth representative and Ms. Florence Mills, Women representative.



The General Secretary of ICU-Ghana, Mr. Morgan Ayawine last Wednesday in his remarks congratulated the new executives and assured them of the support of the ICU Ghana in the discharge of their mandate.



Mr. Morgan commended the staff for working hard to keep the union afloat, amidst the challenges of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the last Quadrennial Delegate Conference.



“We must all support the idea to move the union to the next level and be more relevant,” he added.

Mr. Ako in his acceptance remarks assured the workers that the union would engage management to ensure their needs were met.



He thanked the leadership and the staff for the confidence reposed in them and assured them they would work hard to improve the union.



“To be chosen as a leader is a call to serve and be accountable for your stewardship, we the elected executives are here to serve you as and when duty calls on us, we also welcome your ideas, suggestion, and constructive criticism that will make us all better,” he added



He called for support from the leadership of ICU-Ghana and assured that the new executives would work for the collective interest and mutual benefits of the workers.