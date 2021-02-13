959 is the only legitimate digital platform for NLA 5/90 games - NLA

National Lottery Authority

Source: NLA

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has caution the general public, players of NLA Products/Services and the media that, the only operational and functional official shortcode of National Lottery Authority (NLA) is *959#.

A statement signed by Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency the weekend said any other platform operating digital lottery shortcode is fraud and illegal.



It said a lot of investment has gone into the development and running of the official shortcode of NLA, *959#.



The statement said the only licensed online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959# on behalf of NLA is KGL Technology Limited.



It said for the avoidance of doubt, the Live Draw on GTV and shortcode operated by Alpha Lotto Limited is illegal and in total breach of the Laws governing the lottery industry.

The statement said the Authority shall take steps to address the illegal shortcode and Live Draw by Alpha Lotto Limited.



It uses the opportunity to caution and instruct Alpha Lotto Limited and GTV to STOP the LIVE DRAW with immediate effect.



The statement again use the opportunity to direct Alpha Lotto Limited to STOP the operations of its illegal shortcode for 5/90 with immediate effect.



It respectfully urged the general public, players and stakeholders of lottery in the industry to play NLA 5/90 through the Authority's Point of Sale Terminals across the country, and through the only digital lottery platform of NLA *959#.

Source: NLA