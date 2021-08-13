99.4% of persons, households in Ghana counted in 2021 Census – Prof. Annim

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician

•About 99.4% of persons, households in Ghana have been counted in 2021 Census

•But some gated and foreign communities are yet to grant officials of the GSS access to round up the exercise



•The exercise commenced on June 27, 2021



About 99.4 percent of people living in Ghana have so far been enumerated in the nationwide census exercise, the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed.



According to Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the exercise conducted in Greater Accra has covered more 98 percent of all persons and households.



Providing an update at a press conference on August 11, 2021, Prof. Annim said the census exercise has officially ended on August 8 2021 though some gated and foreign communities are yet to grant officials of the GSS access to round up the exercise.



“It will be recalled that exactly a month ago i.e. 1st July, we counted the 14 days of the enumeration of all households in Ghana and after that, there has been the need for us to do mop-up and to date, we have confidently enumerated 99.4% of all persons in Ghana having covered more than 98% of all persons and households in Greater Accra Region,” Prof. Annim revealed.

“It will be recalled that in our last update, Greater Accra Region was one of our main concerns as we had 8 districts that we had to go to intensify our engagement. Thankfully, over the period, the Greater Accra Region has crossed 98%,” he added.



He explained, “the reasons why we’re still grappling with less than one percent of persons in Ghana have to do with pockets of refusals that we’ve received. Indeed, these numbers are really negligible. We’re still compiling the list of those who have refused to participate in the 2021 Population and housing census.”



“Another reason is that, there are areas that have restricted access, this has nothing to do with the respondents in there. As was indicated, it’s the management of these restricted areas like areas in Ledzokuku district specifically around the airport hills. We’re going to continue to engage to ensure that we get access to these communities to ensure that they are enumerated,” he added.



The National Population and Housing Census exercise commenced on June 27, 2021 with an aim to count all persons and households across the country.



The exercise on the hand, has had to be extended a number of times in order to cover the entire population. So far field officers of the GSS are currently undertaking a Post Enumeration Survey to ascertain the quality of the data collected.