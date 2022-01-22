A/R: Brick houses coming – State Housing Company

MD of State Housing Company, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah with Asantehene

Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, Managing Director of the State Housing Company Limited, has extolled the contributions of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in helping to revamp the company by making large tracts of land available for housing projects.

"I take this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his wise counsel to me and for making land available for housing projects within his jurisdiction,” Mr Appiah stated on various networks in Kumasi.



The SHC MD disclosed that plans were far advanced for the company to use bricks for housing projects in the Ashanti Region.



"We have gone round some brick manufacturing companies within the region and very soon, you would see brick houses built by State Housing Company Limited springing up here in Kumasi," he disclosed.



It would be recalled that in 2020, the Asantehene, through the Ministry of Works and Housing, allocated about 205 acres of land at Dedesua, a suburb of Kumasi, to State Housing Company Limited for the construction of affordable houses to help reduce the high housing deficit in the country.



The gesture was also to create jobs for the youth and to bring development to the people of the Ashanti Region.

The project would be the second major housing project to be undertaken in recent years in the Ashanti Region by State Housing Company Ltd.



In August 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod to start the construction of the John Agyekum Kufuor Estates in Oyoko Akrofrom off Abuakwa Road, in the Ashanti Region.



The John Agyekum Kufour Estate project is at various levels of completion.



Under the current Management, SHC has also been able to secure another parcel of land at Bomfa-Achiase in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



At a ceremony last year, the chief of Bomfa-Achiase, Nana Tabono Bonsu lll, handed over 200 acres of land to SHC for a housing project.