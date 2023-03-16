0
 A/R: Kejetia market will shut down March 16 morning to 12:00pm – MD

Kejetia Market Fire Fire Service personnel at the scene of the incident

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Management of Kumasi City Market Limited (KCML) says the Kejetia Market Complex will not open on Thursday March 16, 2023 from morning until 12:00pm.

This comes on the back of a fire outbreak on the market that started later hours of afternoon Wednesday March 15, 2023 which resulted in damage of some shops.

“We are grateful to the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency services for their swift responses in bringing the fire under control.

“Fortunately, no injuries were recorded,” a press release signed by the Managing Director for KCML, E. K Duffour Addae stated.

