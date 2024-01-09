A new perspective in the sky: Capemay Properties unveils SELTON SKYE, Ghana's tallest residential building

Dr Kwabena Adjei with Eunice Adjei-Bonsu at the launch

Source: Capemay Properties

Capemay Properties, the trailblazing real estate developer, celebrated a momentous evening with the grand unveiling of Selton Skye, set to become the tallest residential building in Ghana.

The exclusive event, attended by esteemed guests, marked a significant milestone in the company's journey of innovation and excellence.



In her address, Eunice Adjei-Bonsu, the CEO of Capemay Properties expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests for gracing the occasion and unveiled the vision behind Selton Skye. The development situated off the George W. Bush highway (N1), adjacent to Tullow oil, reflects Capemay Properties' commitment to reshaping the concept of upscale living in Accra.



"The Signature Apartments have redefined Accra’s Skyline, and tonight, we embark on a new chapter with the announcement of our next residential development, SELTON SKYE!" declared the CEO.



Selton Skye, which is set to stand at an impressive 27 floors, promises to be an extraordinary structure reshaping the skyline of Accra once again. The inspiration for Selton Skye's design comes from Ghana’s Adinkra Symbol ‘NSAA,’ signifying quality workmanship, genuineness, excellence, and authenticity. This landmark development will stand as a testament to Capemay Properties' dedication to excellence and innovation in real estate.



This Monumental Building will offer a lavish assortment of apartments, from one-bedroom units to an expansive sky-level penthouse. With an array of unit types, Selton Skye is set to cater to the diverse needs of homeowners and investors.

Furthermore, the infrastructure will provide more than just residences; it promises a lifestyle enriched with convenience and luxury. The amenities will include an onsite grocery store, a pharmacy, concierge and 24-hour security services, co-working spaces, a movie theatre, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sky lounge and pool, a restaurant overlooking a communal courtyard piazza, and breathtaking panoramic sky views.



The Founder and Group Chairman of Kasapreko PLC and Capemay Properties, a subsidiary of Kasapreko PLC, Dr Kwabena Adjei, in his remarks, commended Capemay Properties commitment to making each homeowner’s living experience unforgettable and changing the skyline of Ghana.



The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to the esteemed guests, partners, and the entire Capemay Properties team for their unwavering dedication and support. The unveiling of Selton Skye marks not only a groundbreaking addition to Accra’s skyline but also a celebration of collaboration, innovation, and a collective pursuit of excellence in the real estate sector.



Capemay Properties looks forward to sharing the journey of Selton Skye with the community and delivering a landmark development that will stand as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence.



Limited Early bird sales are now open for public appreciation and sales tours available from The Signature Apartments, located in Shiashie, East Legon, Accra. For sales enquiries or further information, please contact:

Sandra Mudzimba Head, Sales & Marketing – Capemay Properties td +233 (0) 50 169 0235 Sandra.mudzimba@capemaypropertiesgh.com www.capemaypropertiesgh.com sales@capemaypropertiesgh.com







