'A place in your heart' premieres on TV3

Source: TV3 Network

Telenovelas have become very popular in Ghana and it appears the average Ghanaian television viewer will not have a complete day without a telenovela. And if you are wondering the magic, it is either the story, characters or the actors that make them appealing and very popular.

Ghana’s leading television station, TV3 Network, known for its quality and exciting content is premiering another hit Filipino telenovela titled “A Place In Your Heart” on Tuesday 23rd March 2021 at 6PM.



“A Place In Your Heart” chronicles an empowering story of Audrey, who almost gave up on her dreams after getting deported from abroad. A young man named Sean believed in her potential and decided to take a chance with Audrey.



When Sean's wife, Katharine, abandons him and their kids, he hits rock bottom. Audrey then comes to his aid and helped him pick up the pieces. In doing this, they eventually developed likeliness for each other and fell in love.

Soon Audrey becomes like a second mother to Sean’s kids only for the wily and scheming Katharine to come back with one agenda, to get back together with Sean for his money. This begins a battle between Audrey and Katharine.



“A Place In Your Heart” airs on TV3 Tuesdays to Fridays at 6PM to 7PM from Tuesday 23rd March 2021.