A whole new economy will emerge in Ghana from Indian hemp – Gabby Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has announced that Ghana will soon have a new, vibrant economy.



He stated that the economy will bounce back to normal if parliament gives the green light for the legalization of Indian hemp which is in high demand now for medicinal, cosmetic and industrial purposes.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said Ghana cannot lose out from raking huge sums of money from this business.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the private legal practitioner said, “Soon, parliament permitting, a whole new economy will emerge in Ghana from Indian hemp which now has a HIGH demand for medicinal, cosmetic and industrial uses. Eg. Guyanese govt dedicating tens of thousands of hectares to the business."



“We can’t lose out!” part of his tweet read.



It would be recalled that in February this year, Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, made a case for Ghana to venture into the legalization and production of marijuana-based products for economic purposes.



According to him, while Ghana operates casinos, allows for alcohol intake and cigarette usage, it is imperative for the country to critically look at legalizing the usage, production and export of marijuana-based products.

In a tweet, John Dumelo stated that Ghana, can rake in significant revenue from legal marijuana market and its associated products.



Ghana can make US$70 billion in 6 years after venturing in this business.



“Casinos, cigarettes, and alcohol are legal in Ghana but Marijuana is illegal. We spend millions of dollars importing alcohol and cigarettes yet we can make billions exporting marijuana-based products as a country. The legal marijuana market will be worth US$70 billion in 6 years,” John Dumelo wrote.



