ABN CEO, Samuel Kofi Acheampong is best CEO and media icon of the year

Samuel Kofi Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Angel Broadcasting Network

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Samuel Kofi Acheampong has been named the ‘best CEO, Prime Media Entrepreneur and Media Icon of the year’ at the 2022 Showbiz Excellence Awards and Ghana Merits Awards.

Bronzy Teflon as he is known and called was honored among several notable names in the industry.



The Icon of the year award citation reads:

“In euphoria and impeccable excitement, we present to you this honor for the fulfillment of your outstanding achievement in the highest possible form. You are such an embodiment of possibilities to us and the world at large. This is to show you how we are trailed with you making a difference in Ghana and the world at large. Today we salute and honor your presence, work and commitment to your career and work. You’re amazing and we love you.”



Bronzy Teflon as a CEO, has managed the ABN brand which owns over 20 media outlets to achieve great success in the industry in recent times. Contents produced by platforms belonging to the group have had a significant impact on the lives of listeners.