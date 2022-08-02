ACEP questions govt’s decision to sole source relocation of AMERI power plant

AMERI power plant

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy has raised concerns over the decision by the Energy Ministry to sole source the relocation of the AMERI power plant to Mytillenos SA.

ACEP expressed the belief that the Volta River Authority is the entity, according to the contract, responsible for handling the transfer procedures.



It said the act by the ministry “raises the important question about why the Ministry of Energy is leading the negotiations on the contract when the Deed of Assignment dated 17th August 2016 transfers and assigns GoG's rights under the BOOT Agreement to VRA, essentially making VRA the post-agreement owner of the plant. Interestingly, in his 17th December 2021 letter to VRA, the Minister unilaterally postpones the period of ownership and control of the plant by VRA to the end of the new deal with Mytilineos SA.”



An eight-page document by the think tank outlines various breaches they claim the ministry had performed in the bid to relocate the plant to the middle belt to enhance access to power.



ACEP wants the government to allow local companies with the requisite abilities to bid for the contract at competitive prices adding that the cost of $35.6 million by Mytillenos SA is “outrageous”, especially for a highly indebted sector.

“The cost of relocation and the gas infrastructure needed to power the plant injects further cost burden into the financially constrained sector. Under no circumstance should the operations and maintenance of the plant be outsourced to any contractor. VRA must own and operate the plant per the Deed of Assignment dated 17th August 2016 for which they were trained by AMERI,” the statement said.



Suggesting an alternative, ACEP said, “Prioritizing the National Interconnected Transmission System to loop the Bui, Western and Eastern power enclaves is a cheaper and quicker fix to the instability in the middle belt. This poor planning of generation addition will only exacerbate difficult financial challenges of the sector.”



