ACEP supports VOICE Ghana to promote inclusive extractive policy for PWDs

Benjamin Boakye, Executive Secretary for ACEP

Source: GNA

Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) has supported VOICE Ghana, a Disability Research and Policy Institute based in Ho, in the Volta Region, to ensure opportunities in the oil and gas sector are accessible to people with disabilities (PWDs).

The support, which is a US$50,000 from ACEP’s Extractive Industry and Climate Change Governance, will enable the NGO to engage the Minerals and Mining Policy Makers and Extractive Sector Regulatory Bodies on the necessary policy and legislative changes for the benefit of PWDs.



Mr Francis Asong, the Executive Director, VOICE Ghana, who disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency said the support is sequel to an earlier support from ACEP, to undertake a Disability Audit of Ghana’s extractive policies and revenue sharing arrangements, to ascertain its responsiveness to the needs of PWDs.



He said the audit, among others, established that the needs and aspirations of PWDs were overlooked in the management and use of resources accruing to the Mining Community Development Scheme.

Mr Asong disclosed that they would embark on joint advocacy with key national organisations of persons with disabilities, and the National Council on Persons with Disability for representation of the disability fraternity on PIAC.



VOICE Ghana works to advance inclusive development and social justice for people with disabilities including people with mental health conditions in Africa, particularly Ghana, through research, policy advocacy, and public consultations.