0
Menu
Business

ADB Group President, Akinwumi Adesina confers with President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo Shaking Hands President Akufo-Addo shaking hands with Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the bank through the African Development Fund (ADF), plans to make a strong case to be allowed to use the equity of ADF to go to the financial market to raise funds to support the developmental agenda of the African continent.

The AfDB President who is in Ghana for a day’s working visit ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting scheduled to take place in Accra later this month said ADF has so far provided about $45 million to support developmental projects in low-income countries to shore up its support for Africa.

As part of his visit, Dr. Adesina paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to brief him on the agenda of the forthcoming annual meeting.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
1999: The year Asantehene, Dormaahene and Okyenhene were enstooled
Taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 speaks