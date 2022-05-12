ADB Group President, Akinwumi Adesina confers with President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo shaking hands with Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the bank through the African Development Fund (ADF), plans to make a strong case to be allowed to use the equity of ADF to go to the financial market to raise funds to support the developmental agenda of the African continent.

The AfDB President who is in Ghana for a day’s working visit ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting scheduled to take place in Accra later this month said ADF has so far provided about $45 million to support developmental projects in low-income countries to shore up its support for Africa.

As part of his visit, Dr. Adesina paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to brief him on the agenda of the forthcoming annual meeting.