ADB hosts 2021 National Best Farmers

ADB held a Welcome Cocktail for the award winners

Source: GNA

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has hosted the 2021 National Best Farmers Award winners to a Welcome Cocktail.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said the cocktail, which had become part of the National Farmers’ Day celebration for the past 12 years, was organized by the Bank to welcome the best farmers nominated at the national level for awards.



The event which was organized in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast where this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration will be held was also to appreciate their hard work.



The statement said the General Manager for Agribusiness at ADB, Mr. Kwame Asiedu Attrams on behalf of the Managing Director of the bank congratulated the nominees for coming tops in their respective regions to be given the national recognition.



He said aside from sponsoring the ultimate prize package of $100,000 and the National Farmer’s Forum, the welcome cocktail had also become a key sponsorship package for the National Farmers’ Day celebration to give them the opportunity to interact.



“The welcome cocktail affords the winners the opportunity to interact with each other, government officials and also ADB Management to further deepen a stronger working relationship,” he said.



Mr. Attrams re-affirmed the Bank’s commitment to support farmers and fishers with tailor-made products and services that would make banking easier and better for them.

“The commitment of the Bank to be awarding the cedi equivalent of US$100,000 to the Ultimate Winner as well as the sponsorship of this welcome cocktail and the National Farmers Forum is a further testament of the Bank’s commitment to the agricultural sector” he said.



The Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan welcomed the award winners to the region and congratulated them for their hard work.



Mrs. Assan also commended ADB for its support towards the National Farmers’ Day celebration over the past two decades as a means of giving relevance to the agricultural sector.



It said the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto also commended the Farmers and Fishers for their continuous commitment in feeding the country.



“Through sound government policies and your dedication to the agricultural sector even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic there was still food sufficiency and so you deserve to be celebrated”, he said.