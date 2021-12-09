ADDI to invest US$5.4 million in Ghana

Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry

200-bed hospital to be construted

African diaspora would take advantage of the opportunities AfCFTA presents



GNCCI, ADDI host 1st "Wakanda One City of Return Expo"



The African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) would be investing US$5.4 million into key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



The investment which would be done in two phases would cover the agriculture, health, information technology, education, and manufacturing sectors.



The President of ADDI, Arikana Chihombori-Quao, who disclosed this at the “Wakanda One City of Return Expo" in Accra, said the first phase of the investment which would cost US$400,000 would be in poultry farming, manufacturing plant, IT innovation centre, drone technology and a virtual university

She added that phase one would also cover the construction of a 200-bed hospital which cost US$5 million and would be completed in six months.



She indicated that the second face of the investment would cover a residential community with thousand homes and a business incubation would be set up in collaboration with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) to give interest-free loans of $1,000 women.



She also said Africa's diaspora believed in the idea of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement; adding that diasporans would leverage the opportunities it presents.



On her part, the 1st Vice President GNCCI, Victoria Hajarwho entity collaborated with the ADDI to organise the "Wakanda One City of Return Trade Expo" said the expo would promote the transformational agenda of the African continents.



She said the GNCCI would continue to help diasporans find investment opportunities in Ghana.