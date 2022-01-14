AFCON 2021: Traders wash empty bottles, re-fill with silicon water to resell

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Bottles washed to prevent communicable diseases
Cameroonians send empty bottles to traders to re-fill
Traders use new trick to cash in at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations games (AFCON) is on and as some football fanatics throng the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Cameroon, traders, on the other hand, have secured a spot to sell and cash in.
In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a trader was seen busily washing empty plastic bottles people have drunk from and have disposed them.
According to one of the traders, the reason for washing the bottles to refill them with silicon water is to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.
"I'm washing the bottles to sell silicon water. I'm washing it very well," the trader said.
"She's washing it so that the other person does not carry the sickness of the other that's what she washes the bottles very well before filling it with water," another woman told the reporter.
Cameroonians also help these traders as they buy water, drink it and give the empty bottle to the seller to be washed, re-filled and sold to the next customer.
Meanwhile, Ghana will play against Gabon today at 7pm, GMT.
Watch the video below:
WATCH: So our correspondent, @KwesiBenedict spotted this woman who claims to sell ‘silicon water’ in Cameroon ????????.— Asaase Radio (@asaaseradio995) January 9, 2022
After drinking on the spot, she washes the bottle for re-use. ????#AFCON2021 #AsaaseSports pic.twitter.com/FPy6vr5C01
