AGI calls for review of benchmark values policy during 2022 mid-year budget

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister to deliver mid-year budget review before Parliament

GUTA praises government for downward review of benchmark value discounts



Initial budget review date postponed due to IMF talks



The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has called on the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] to fully review the benchmark values reduction policy when he delivers the 2022 mid-year budget review before Parliament.



President of the association, Seth Twum-Akwaboah believes the review is necessary as members of AGI are still unable to remain competitive with imported substitutes.



He explained that despite a reduction in the benchmark values discounts applied to general goods and vehicles earlier this year, many members are still finding it difficult to do business effectively.



“We’ve already made several inputs into the upcoming review. Key amongst our inputs relate to the benchmark values. We want it reviewed fully. Some attention must be given to local manufacturers, in terms of raw material exemptions,” the AGI boss told Citi Business News.

“We also need a stable macroeconomic environment. We also think the tax regime needs to be supportive of industrial development. There are also specific interventions we want to be given to specific companies and industries,” Twum-Akwaboah added.



In February this year, government through the Ghana Revenue Authority announced a downward review of the benchmark value discount to 30 percent for all goods and 10 percent for vehicles into country.



Following the review, the AGI expressed its dissatisfaction saying the move does not offer the needed solution in addressing the concerns of local manufacturers.



The Association in a statement explained that local manufactures have had to bear the brunt of the policy for over two years which has rendered its members less competitive in doing business.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Union of Traders Association on their part welcomed the decision by government to revise the policy downwards.



MA/SARA