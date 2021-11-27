AGI elects Ayim-Darke as new President

AGI is the Association of Ghana Industries

Source: GNA

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has elected Dr. Humphrey kwesi Ayim-Darke as the new president to lead and steer the association's affairs.

The President-elect Dr. Humphrey Kwesi Ayim-Darke, who is a Ghanaian industrialist, entrepreneur and Management Consultant with a career spanning over twenty-two years in Management Consulting, industrial packaging, mining and bulk haulage of industrial raw materials.



He is the founder and Chairman of Redmoon Resources Limited, an industrial resources, mining and bulk haulage company.



Dr. Ayim-Darke is also the Chairman of Hamdark Industrial Packaging Limited, an industrial bag- production company.



Since he joined the AGI in 2003, he has served in a myriad of positions and capacities, at different times and, in each of them, offered sterling contributions, which have severally and collectively spurred on the AGI to attain significant levels of advocacy.



He was elected Greater Accra Regional Chair of the Association in 2011, a position he held for six years. By dint of hard work, he rose to the position of Vice President of the Association in charge of SMEs in 2017, a position he has held for the past six years.

In his brief response, he expressed his utmost gratitude for the opportunity of being entrusted with the enormous responsibility of leading the Association and pledged to fulfil his mandate with total commitment.



He further stated that, "My election is not considered a personal victory, but a victory for us all, to continue in the paths charted by our forebearers and to secure new territories, for the collective good of our association".



“Colleagues, as I speak to you now, we have a lot of policy issues on our table. There are a number of issues facing industry and I know you are expecting more work towards a good business environment that will stimulate growth of Industry, we will continue to study the environment and give our expert position, believing that with your support, we will achieve greater height in our advocacy efforts”.



“Thank you again for this tremendous honour. It has recharged my desire to work very hard to deepen the advocacy to lead the Association to the next level and to achieve great things for our members, and for the entire private sector of our dear country”.



Dr. Ayim-Darke currently serves as member on the Boards of the Millennium Development Corporation (MIDA); the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC); the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC); the Ghana Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP); and the W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation, Ghana.

Dr. Humphrey Kwesi Ayim-Darke holds a Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) from the Swiss Business School (SBS) Geneva, a Master's (MA) in Applied Business Research from the Swiss Business School (SBS) Geneva, a Master of Arts (MA) in Organisational Development from the University of Cape Coast and is also an alumnus of the GIMPA Law School.



Other executives elected include Mr. Ashok R. Mohinani, Executive Director of Mohanani Group of Companies - Polytanks Ghana, as the Vice President for Large- Scale Enterprises; Mrs Grace Amey-Obeng, MD for FC Group Ltd, Vice President for SMEs; Mr. Ralph M. K. Ayittey, General Manager of Coconut Grove Regency Hotels Ltd, National Treasurer; Mr Mukesh Thakwani, Chief Executive Officer of B5 Plus Ltd, an Executive Member



Others are Mr. K. Adjare Danquah, Chief Executive Officer of Metalex Group Limited, an Executive Member; and Mrs Afua Gyamfua Owusu-Akyaw, Managing Director of Royal Larmeta Hotel, an Executive Member.