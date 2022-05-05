AGI members urges to take training programmes seriously

File Photo

Source: GNA

Members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) have been urged to continuously take an active part in capacity building training programmes to keep themselves abreast with modern trends in business operations.

Mrs Doris Kesse, AGI Sector Chairperson for Garment, Textiles and Leather, who made the call, said low attendance and participation in refresher training programmes by members had been a major challenge to the association.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a round table discussion with members of the Association in Kumasi, she said active participation in training programmes would help solve most issues confronting members in their operations.



Mrs Kesse noted for instance that, the garment, textile and leather industries were very lucrative, but the lack of skilled craftsmen had been a major hindrance in the sector.



The challenge was more persistent with the bigger companies which engaged many workers but few of them were perfect in the handling and repair of machines.



“If you have a factory and you do not have skilled technicians, when the machine gets spoilt you have to wait for a mechanic from outside” she explained, stressing that, such situations delay work output.

Mrs Kesse said AGI was focusing on frequent training programmes for its members to enable them to engage appropriate technical staff who would help in the repairs and operations of machines and tools.



She said the training would also ensure that skilled technicians were engaged to fix complex machines in the garment and textile factories.



Madam Hawa Braimah, Vice-Chairperson, AGI Ashanti and Brong-Ahafo, chapters requested that the Association lobby for scholarships for members to upgrade themselves in business trends abroad.



She explained that the move would engender beneficiaries to exhibit their expertise locally to promote businesses.



Members after the meeting toured the UNIJAY Fashion School at Asokwa, in Kumasi.