AGI not producing enough goods for Ghanaian economy - TAGG

Discounts on imports to b scrapped

TAGG chides AGI for inability to produce enough goods for Ghana’s economy

Ghanaians have been asked not to blame price increments on importers



TAGG urges sellers not to increase prices of goods unaffected by benchmark value policy reversal



President of the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Kwadwo Amoateng, has lamented the AGI’s underperformance over the years which is diminishing the strength of the local industry.



According to him, Ghanaians should not blame importers for scarcity, if it so happens, as they have directed Axim Bank’s money to the AGI to produce locally manufactured goods.



“Sometimes I wonder if the AGI wants to diminish the strength of the importers or what. If they can work hard to produce enough goods for the local economy, we thank God but Ghanaians should not blame us if goods become scarce.”

“We have even given the monies we took from Exim Bank to the AGI to operate,” he fumed.



Also, distributors who would not be affected by the reversal of the 50% benchmark have been urged not to impose more prices on such selected items.



He disclosed that the Trader Advocacy Group is not ready to embark on any demonstration because the ordinary Ghanaian will be the most affected if traders decide to close down their shops.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues on Wednesday, the TAGG president said, "we are not embarking on any demonstration or shut down our shops, if we do these, politicians will visit the malls to buy whatever they want”.



Government earlier announced that the 30%-50% discount on imported items also known as the benchmark value reduction policy will be reversed. This directive is to take effect from the 17th of January.

Meanwhile, the various trade unions including GUTA and the importers and exporters association have asked government to reconsider its decision.



Also, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum Akwaboa, justified the association’s underperformance, stating that they cannot do much in the short term.



“We have a long run and a short run; with the long run, we would have to expand your business with equipment to be able to produce more goods. But if you order for many goods but give me a short period to produce all these goods, I don’t think it would be possible,” he explained.