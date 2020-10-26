AICPA, CIMA launch CGMA Finance Leadership Program to support employers and universities based in Africa

Prof. Nathaniel Boso, Dean, KNUST Business School

Source: CIMA

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the combined strength of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) launched its digital learning CGMA Finance Leadership Program (CGMA FLP) to employers and universities across Africa, Asia and Europe as a new and alternative approach to completing the CIMA Professional Qualification.

This launch comes in response to increased demand to deliver remote access and flexible self-paced online learning. It will develop future generations of Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation holders, required for driving business performance and supporting economic recovery.



With traditional in-person tuition and examination methods being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and digital acceleration, this new e-learning and assessment platform provides instant on-line access for aspiring business and finance leaders to learn finance skills needed in business to the equivalence of a master’s degree level of education.



The CGMA FLP covers competencies in finance, accounting, business, people, and digital skills set out in the CIMA Professional Qualification syllabus and assesses their application across operations, management and strategy.



Students can start their learning journey at an appropriate entry-level, building on existing education achievement, credentials and practical experience, with their employer or university able to monitor and support their students as they progress.



Upon successful completion of each of the three levels of guided learning and assessments, participants must successfully pass business simulation Case-Study exams and meet professional experience requirements to become a Chartered Global Management Accountant and gain access to the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s largest body of accounting professionals, representing over 650,000 members and students.

Prof Nathaniel Boso, Dean, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology explained: “We have been looking at ways to complement our courses with practical business-focused learning and simulation. The CGMA FLP sits nicely alongside what we offer and has the added benefit of being accessible online and outside of the physical classroom”.



Irene Teng, Managing Director – Global Markets, The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants said: “CIMA’s CGMA Finance Leadership Program has been launched in response to the changing world we live in and meets the growing demand to deliver business finance and accounting skills through self-paced e-learning.



Whilst there is still a place for traditional learning and examinations in test centres, it is right in a digital age that we now offer alternative pathways to learn, understand and apply finance.”



She continued: “Understanding Finance is the foundation to so many careers in business and opens up career opportunities to be a successful business leader.



This new approach allows us to capitalise on innovation and ride the wave of digital acceleration. We are now able to reach more people, support more employers and provide better access to the profession.”

