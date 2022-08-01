AMA opens 665 capacity market shed at Makola

Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey

Source: AMA

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, has opened a refurbished shed at the 31st Makola market.

The rehabilitation of the dilapidated structure which began two years ago is expected to accommodate some 665 traders and ease congestion in the Central Business District (CBD).



Speaking at the ceremony on Friday, 29 July 2022, Chief Executive of the AMA, said the rehabilitation of the shed at the Makola market would help create more space to accommodate traders who have encroached on pedestrian walkways and the streets.



She assured that the Assembly would rehabilitate all the sheds in the markets as part of efforts to transform the markets in Accra.



“There are lots of people selling outside the markets but the Assembly does not take delight in chasing traders off the streets and pavements hence the need to get all of them into the markets...There were some people here, so definitely they will have their sheds back, after which we are also looking at those sitting by the roadside, on the streets and the pavements because it is risky," she stated.

She reiterated the Assembly's commitment to redeveloping the market and called on stakeholders to come on board and help make the markets more convenient for traders.



“Now we need to transform the market by rebuilding and giving them the necessary ultra-modern market space, as we speak, my outfit is working effortlessly to bring on board some partners to help us, so I would also like to use this opportunity to call on stakeholders to join the course in rebuilding our markets,” she averred.



President of the 31st Makola Market, Christiana Laryea, in an address, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Mayor and the AMA for rebuilding the market shed and urged traders on the streets and pavements to relocate to the market.



Present at the event were chiefs from neighbouring communities such as Okaishie, President of Greater Accra Markets Association Mrs Mercy Needjan, officials from the AMA, and some market women.