1
Menu
Business

AMERI relocation: We will ensure value for money – Energy Minister

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh12121212 Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has downplayed claims the government will cough out $35,000.00 to transport the Ameri Power Plant from Aboadze to Kumasi.

There were reports suggesting that government is spending a whopping $35,000.00 to transport the Ameri Power Plant to Kumasi.

Joseph Yamin who speaks for the National Democratic Congress questioned whether the government will be using the fuel from heaven to transport the plant.

He described the amount being mentioned as a criminal move to steal money from the state.

But addressing Parliament on July 1, the Energy Minister said no contract has yet been signed with Mytilineos SA, the company the Volta River Authority (VRA) is currently engaged in negotiations with towards a contract for the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant from Aboadze to Kumasi.

He said government will certainly ensure there is value for money and will work in the interest of the Republic of Ghana in the negotiation.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Did National Cathedral Trustees miss a GH¢1M donation from the Pentecost Church?
Osafo-Maafo breaks silence on leaked ethnocentric Ashanti-Akyem tape
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Related Articles: