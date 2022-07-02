AMERI relocation: We will ensure value for money – Energy Minister

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has downplayed claims the government will cough out $35,000.00 to transport the Ameri Power Plant from Aboadze to Kumasi.

Joseph Yamin who speaks for the National Democratic Congress questioned whether the government will be using the fuel from heaven to transport the plant.



He described the amount being mentioned as a criminal move to steal money from the state.

But addressing Parliament on July 1, the Energy Minister said no contract has yet been signed with Mytilineos SA, the company the Volta River Authority (VRA) is currently engaged in negotiations with towards a contract for the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant from Aboadze to Kumasi.



He said government will certainly ensure there is value for money and will work in the interest of the Republic of Ghana in the negotiation.



