ASICA set to host its 10th Triennial Delegates Conference

The conference will bring together key stakeholders of the insurance industry

Source: SIC Insurance

The Association of SIC Agents (ASICA) is set to host its 10th Triennial Delegates Conference from the 21st to 24th of October 2020 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

In a letter signed by its General Secretary Mr. Elvis Annan, the theme for this year’s conference is ‘Managing the Customer From Sales to Claims.’



The Conference looks forward to ‘bringing together members of the Association from the length and breadth of the country to deliberate on matters that confront its professional activities with regards to its Principals (SIC Insurance and SIC Life Company) and the Insurance industry in general.’

The three-day Conference, which opens on Thursday October 22, 2020 will also bring together key stakeholders of the insurance industry including the National Insurance Commission (NIC).



The event will be graced by the Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission, Mr. Justice Ofori, the Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Osei Assibey, MD of SIC Life Company Limited Rev. Dr. Mrs Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe, MD of SIC Insurance Company Limited Mr. Stephen Oduro, a rep from the Asantehene amongst other notable personalities.

