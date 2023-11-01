AT, Hannam Investments sign joint venture agreement to transform Ghana’s telecommunication market

The new partnership signifies the dawn of a new era for AT

The Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation has facilitated a joint venture agreement between a UK-based private equity firm by name Hannam Investments and telecommunications network AT, formerly AirtelTigo.

It would be recalled that in November 2017, Airtel and Tigo merged to form AirtelTigo, still offering a range of telecommunication services such as data, mobile money, and mobile voice services.



Following the rebranding, a new name was announced as AT and communicated to the public on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



It was indicated that the rebranding would be applied to all sub-brands, including AT Money, AT Business, AT Premier, and AT Insurance.



The current joint partnership with Hannam Investment has been of necessity to enhance future communications, marketing materials, and branding initiatives of AT.



The new partnership signifies the dawn of a new era for AT and the entire telecommunication industry in Ghana.



Both companies have expressed commitment to a ‘consumer-centric’ approach and provision of data through reliable, fast and secure connectivity to facilitate the delivery of services and unparalleled user experience.

Honourable Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation who has been instrumental in facilitating the deal between the two companies at the signing of the joint venture was confident that, the deal would transform the telecommunications sector.



She made it known to the AT employees that, “The agreement aligns with the Ministry's mission to facilitate the development of reliable and cost-effective world-class communications infrastructure and services” expressing her excitement to them for staying with the AT company despite the challenges faced in the past.



AT’s CEO, Leo Skarlatos expressed his excitement about the joint venture, stating, "This is a significant milestone for AT. With Hannam Investments’ support, we are well-positioned to provide cutting-edge telecommunication solutions, compete on a global scale, and contribute to the development of our workforce and nation."



Mr. IC Hannam and James Bell of Hannam Investments, stated, "We are delighted to partner with AT Ghana through this joint venture. This collaboration will bring capital to Ghana thereby producing an investment that will enable technological advancements and the provision of data and services to the end-users which are currently lacking in major parts of the country. Additionally, it will enhance capacity and foster healthy competition to the benefit of the consumer.



“The JV will make substantial investments to create a new player in the telecom sector. Our aim is to ensure that more people in Ghana have access to the internet and services which are a essential building block of a country and will act as a driver of economic growth and development.



“We thank the Honourable Minister and Mr Skarlatos and his team at AT for all of their hard work to make this transaction a reality. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to transform the telecommunications market in Ghana by providing greater choice and services to the consumer in an underserved market. We look forward to working with AT to make the vision a reality.”