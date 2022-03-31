0
ATM withdrawals not included in E-Levy - Finance Ministry

Ken Ofori Atta13224311 Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy revised to 1.5%

No threshold for E-Levy payments

Transfers on ghana.gov will not attract E-levy

The Finance Ministry has stated that ATM withdrawals will not attract the 1.5% charge on electronic transfers.

Also, same person transactions will not attract the E-Levy.

The E-Levy is a tax imposed on electronic transfers charged at the time of transfer. The levy shall be administered by the GRA and collected through licensed Banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions, Payment Service Providers(PSPs), and Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs).

According to the Finance Ministry, this is to help widen the tax net and also afford Ghanaians the opportunity to contribute to nation-building.

In a document, explaining which transactions or otherwise the E-Levy will affect, the Finance Ministry noted Loan repayments will not attract the Levy if the recipient is registered with the GRA for Income Tax or VAT. "Otherwise, the sender will pay the E-Levy."

It also stated that salary payments from corporate bank accounts which are registered with the GRA for income tax or VAT, will be exempted from E-Levy.

Here is the full document

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
