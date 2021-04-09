AUteledoctor partners GMABC to celebrate Tech in April

Ghana's first full service and video-based telemedicine mobile app, AUteledoctor

Source: GMABC

AUteledoctor, Ghana's first full service and video-based telemedicine mobile app has partnered Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) for the 2nd edition of the GMABC Technology Month.

As part of GMABC’s themed month series which was launched in 2020, the month of April has been dedicated to sharing educative and informative discussions on all issues relating to technology and how it has enhanced our living and much more.



Commenting on the rationale behind partnering with the umbrella company of e.TV Ghana, Happy FM and YFM, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AUTeledoctor, Yaw Karikari explained that as part of the company's CSR to educate Ghanaians on the benefits of technology, it saw the opportunity to reach a wider audience by partnering a reputable brand like GMABC.



"As a brand, we value the need to educate people on the positive use of technology and that is why we have incorporated it in our corporate social responsibility. We particularly chose GMABC because we are well aware of their reach and believe that can help us achieve our goal".



The CEO furthered he was particularly excited about the segment of 'Technology in Health' which will be discussed throughout the month-long campaign.



Director of Broadcasting at GMABC, Timothy Karikari, on his part, expressed his elation at the comeback of yet another technology month this year.

"While we give out all the fun and entertainment on our platforms, we also try to give the right information to the populace. It is a great feeling to begin another Technology month and share fascinating ideas and info with all our viewers and listeners. We hope they continue to love what we bring to them.



Timothy Karikari commended and appreciated AUteledoctor for partnering with GMABC to ensure the success of the technology month.



AUteledoctor, the video-based and full-service telemedicine mobile app is poised to change and improve healthcare delivery in the country, as patrons and patients can conveniently access and consult a doctor on the app from any location while receiving prescription and lab requests from the app with easy and affordable payment systems.



First of its kind in Ghana, this novelty will also be an extra source of income for medical practitioners as they get the opportunity to consult at their convenience without any limitations. The app is currently available on the Google playstore for andrioid users and app store for IOS users. Doctors were entreated to download the app and contact Auteledoctor for verification and set up completion whilst the general public was also entreated to download the app and enjoy convenient and quality medical services at affordable rates.



Viewers were directed to follow and join AUteledoctor on digital media via Facebook @Auteledoctor, Instagram and Twitter @Auteledoctor1 or on phone 0557504390/0244155156 and also download the app for convenient health care.

