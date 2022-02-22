Aayalolo buses rotting away at Achimota terminal

Aayalolo buses

Several buses that are part of the fleet for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system imported into the country in partnership with the government of Ghana and the World Bank, are rotting away at the Achimota bus terminal, Accra100.5FM’s Stephen Adjei has reported.

About half of the 245 state-of-the-art buses being managed by Aayalolo Transport System have been grounded for lack of spare parts among other things.



The buses have been turned into places of abode for vagrants in the area within the Okaikwei North municipality.



Aayalolo BRT was established under the Ghana Urban Transport Project to improve public transportation in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) and associated assemblies by providing more and better public transit services to meet the needs of these growing assemblies.

Adjei told Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra100.5 FM on Monday, February 21, 2022, that many of the buses have been grounded due to various faults that have affected their fuel pumps, brakes, and tyres among others.



Others, according to the reporter, have been grounded for lack of servicing on the part of the management.