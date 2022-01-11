Ababacar Diaw appointed CEO of Allianz Ghana Non-Life

Ababacar Diaw is new CEO of Allianz Ghana Non-Life

Source: Allianz Africa

Allianz Africa has made a leadership announcement for its operational entity in Ghana.

Ababacar Diaw, currently Deputy CEO of Allianz Africa Services and Regional Head of Protection and Resilience at Allianz Africa has been nominated CEO of Allianz Insurance Company Ghana Limited Non-Life, effective January 17th, subject to necessary approvals.



He succeeds Darlington Munhuwani who will pursue other opportunities outside the Allianz Group.



Ababacar joined Allianz in 2011 as the Head of Controlling for Allianz Senegal Assurances.



He was previously a member of the Executive Committee of NSIA Senegal (Insurance & Bank) where he held the position of Head of Controlling and Internal Control.

He was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Allianz Benin in 2017. Prior to his nomination, he covered several areas such as Controlling, Internal Control, Compliance and Legal and held the position of Chief Financial Officer (member of the Executive Committee) of Allianz Senegal Assurances.



Ababacar has worked since 2003 in global financial services across several emerging markets and began his career as a Statutory / Financial Auditor within the BDO international Group.



“Ababacar enjoys a strong financial background and a solid experience in the insurance sector in the continent. Being part of Allianz Africa for 11years, he is the right person to take over the leadership of our entity in Ghana”, said Delphine Traoré.



Ababacar is currently based in Abidjan, and will relocate to Accra in due course.