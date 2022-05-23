Abandoned iron ore in Oti region to boost steel industry as govt partners private investors

Iron ore

Promote local content participation in the nation’s iron and steel industry, GIIDSEC

Reserve in Oti Region holds about 500 million tonnes of iron ore



Exploration of iron ore to boost steel production in Ghana



An abandoned ore reserve in the Oti Region which holds about 500 million tonnes of iron ore, is expected to receive significant support to boost the production of steel in the country.



This comes after an initiative by government to get potential investors to invest in mining the ore in order to create employment for locals and other Ghanaians.



The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation has noted that iron ore deposits found in parts of the Oti region including Akrokrowa and Akpafu, both farming communities, are “of the highest grade”.

Director of Geology at the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Cooperation, Mohammed Tajudeen Baba, during a tour of the sites, noted that even though the site holds about a 500million tonnes of ore equipment of high quality to make the most of it.



According to him, his “outfit and the government are working to come out with the correct estimate of iron ore in the area and begin mining”.



He also noted that he will “liaise with both the local people together with private investors in developing the production chain”.



He spoke to CitiBusiness News.



Also, Deputy CEO-Operations at GIISDEC, Kwame Addo Asirifi, said GIISDEC’s move to involve local partners “is to promote local content participation in the nation’s iron and steel industry”.

“It is for this reason that, Q3 an indigenous Ghanaian company and Shukram limited, an indigenous Ghanaian company have been selected to acquire iron ore blocks or concessions to engender the active participation of Ghanaians in the iron and steel industry in the country”.



“We want to promote the participation of Ghanaian companies in the iron and steel industry in Ghana.”



