Ablakwa establishes Ambulance Service Fund for North Tongu

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Fund to help constituents launched

North Tongu constituents used to pay GH¢385 for health referrals outside Volta Region



My constituent would not lose their lives because of fuel money for ambulance service, Ablakwa



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has together with the North Tongu Ambulance Service established an Ambulance Service Fund for his constituency.



The establishment of the fund is to ensure needy constituents who can not afford the cost of referral outside the Volta Region get the needed support.



The Member of Parliament who disclosed this on his Twitter handle said the fund would take away the burden of constituents who cannot afford the GH¢385 cost of referral to health facilities outside the Volta region.

“The North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund shall operate as a revolving fund which shall be constantly replenished by the MP's office with anticipated support from other kind hearted persons and organisations,” he said.



“We are determined to ensure that no beloved constituent ever loses his/her life merely because they couldn't afford the cost of fuel demanded by an ambulance service provider,” the MP added.



View full statement below



