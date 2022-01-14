Ablakwa supports North Tongu pensioners with bags of cement

Samuel Okludzeto presenting bages of cement to pensioners in North Tongu

Ablakwa supports pensioners to complete their office

Pensioners deserve support because of the sacrifice for Ghana



Ablakwa pledges support to pensioners in North Tongu



Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Samuel Okludzeto Ablakwa has donated bags of cement to the North Tongu Pensioners Association.



The donation is to help the pensioners complete construct a multipurpose district pensioners’ building which comprises offices, meeting rooms and a social centre.



The Member of Parliament disclosed that via his twitter handle saying: “The honour and pleasure was all mine when I earlier today made a cement donation to the North Tongu Pensioners Association as we construct a multipurpose district pensioners’ building which comprises offices, meeting rooms and a social centre.”



He added that pensioners deserve to be supported because of their tremendous sacrifice for the country adding that they could depend on his office to complete the building.

“Senior citizens who have sacrificed for our nation deserve our solidarity and appreciation. As I assured, they can continue to count on the MP's office when they get to roofing and furnishing in a few months,” he said.







