Abossey Okai is choked, about 22,000 people trading there - Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai to be relocated to Afienya

You have outlived the purpose of Abossey Okai spare parts center, Henry Quartey to traders



Abossey Okai spare parts center has been there for over 40 years, Henry Quartey



Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has noted that about 22,000 people are trading at Abossey Okai spare parts center.



He indicated that these 22,000 people comprise 5,000 traders who own shops and 17,000 people operating on tabletops.



Henry Quartey noted that these spare parts dealers have outlived their space at Abossey Okai, hence, their relocation to Afienya.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister explained that as part of the West Africa Automotive Hub project, these spare parts dealers would be moved to a more spacious place at Afienya.



In an interview with the media, Henry Quartey said, “We are looking at what we call the West Africa Automobile Hub. The Abossey Okai is just around the corner here; it’s been there for over for 30, 40 years and that is the brain of Ghana’s automobile industry in terms of spare parts and all that. Today they’ve outlived the space, usefulness and purpose”.



“As we speak, we have 5,000 permanent shops in Abossey Okai and about 17,000 temporary businesses like ‘table top’. Put together, you are talking about 22,000 people doing business at Abossey Okai. The place is super choked, but they contribute a lot to the transport industry in this country. So the initiative and the idea for that matter is to create a new hub for them at Afienya”, he mentioned.



The minister noted that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is in discussion with the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to release between 2,500 to 4,000 acres of land for the project.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below: