About 1000 girls benefit from Girls-In-ICT programme in North East Region

Some of the beneficiaries receiving instructions

Source: GNA

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), has facilitated the training of about 1000 girls in basic Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and coding skills to help build an inclusive digital environment for everyone in the country.

The girls, selected from six districts in the North East Region, benefited from the Girls-In-ICT (GIICT) Programme being implemented by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation through GIFEC, with funding support from MTN Ghana and other partners.



The Programme, introduced by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) since 2012, aims at creating enabling environment that empowers and encourages girls and women to consider studies and career opportunities in the growing field of ICT.



Over 4000 girls had benefited from the GIICT Programme since 2017, where they were trained in basic computing, basic structures of programming applications and website design among others.



The theme for this year’s training was: “Girls in ICT- Connected Girls, Creating brighter futures”.



Mr Prince Ofosu Sefah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIFEC, who led a team of staff to monitor the progress of the training at Walewale in the North East Region, said the training was to equip the girls with ICT skills to help bridge the digital divide within the female population, especially those in marginalised communities.

He said it was to strengthen young girls’ capacities to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the area of ICT and make better career choices.



Mr Safeh noted that beneficiaries were expected to participate in a competition to test their in-depth knowledge on ICT skills acquired during the training period.



He said, “As part of the motivation package, prizes such as laptops and modems will be awarded to girls who excel in the competition, and also ICT labs will be set up in the schools of such girls”.



The GIFEC CEO indicated that as part of the training, beneficiaries would undergo a mentorship session where women currently working in the ICT field would share their personal life stories and professional experiences with the young girls to encourage and guide them in their future career choices.



Mr Safeh said the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation led by its Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, was committed to implementing policies such as the GIICT Programme that would promote an inclusive ICT-driven Ghanaian society.

Ms Juliet Apetigah, a Student of Walewale Girls Model Junior High School, who had no prior experience in ICT, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and partners for the initiative, adding it had been helpful.



She said the training had broadened their knowledge and skills in ICT, “Some of us had the dream of doing IT in future but we did not have access to the tools, but this programme has come at the right time to help us to fulfil our dreams”.



GNA