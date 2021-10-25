About 40 Ghanaians firms listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange – Deputy Managing Director

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Abena Amoah, has bemoaned the low interest shown by local businesses to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange.



According to her, about 40 Ghanaians firms have been listed on the trading platform to develop and grow their businesses.



In an interaction with Asaase Radio at the just ended Ghana Economic Forum in Accra, the Deputy GSE Managing Director stressed that “almost all the Nigerian Banks in Ghana are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, South Africa banks are listed in their country, here in Ghana we have only about 40 firms listed on the exchange.”

“We have reached out to a lot of Ghanaian businesses, many of them had misconception as to how to list on the GSE but we have actually made the process as simple as possible. We have also have entered into MoU with various associations like AGI, Stanford Seed Transformation Network and others and so we are engaging with them to get to enlist,” Asaaseradio.com quoted her.



Abena Amoah however called on local businesses to enlist on the exchange as there are endless opportunities they can tap into especially on the local bourse.



To address the low interest of local businesses on the trading platform, the Deputy GSE MD said it is currently embarking on an educational campaign to woo businesses to list on the local bourse.



